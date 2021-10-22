Ndume: Insecurity Is Reducing… FG Doing Its Best To Tackle Challenges

Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume has expressed that insecurity is reducing in the country.

Ndume spoke on Friday with journalists after the turbaning of Saliu Mustapha, an aspirant for the position of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairmanship position, as the new Turaki of Ilorin.

Also Read: Gunmen Attack Police Station With ‘Petrol Bombs’ In Imo

The senator expressed hope that the security challenges facing the country will be completely eliminated.

“Insecurity is going down; it is not eliminated. Normally, this kind of a thing is not something that you will just say it is all over,” he said.

The former Senate majority leader also said the federal government is “doing well” and “doing its best” to tackle the security challenges affecting the country.