NECO Releases 2021 Results

The National Examination Council (NECO) has announced the release of the results of the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination conducted nationwide in July.

NECO Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Dantali Wushishi, disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Minna on Friday.

He said that out of 1,233,631 candidates who registered, 1,226,631 actually sat for the examination.

Wushishi explained that 945,853 candidates obtained five credits and above including English Language and Mathematics, while 1,094,291candidates also obtained five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics.

He said that the number of candidates who made five credits and above including English and Mathematics was 878,925 representing 71.64 percent.