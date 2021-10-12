Ned Nwoko In Heated Exchange With Instagram Trolls

Billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko has gotten involved in an heated exchange online with netizens over his marriage to actress Regina Daniels.

The popular polygamist reacted to some of the comments he received on his Instagram page after he posted a family picture of the actress, him and their son, Prince Munir Nwoko.

A netizen commented:

“You know she is a baby. As you do to other people’s children, they will also do your children in Jesus name, Amen.”

The serial polygamist replied:

“This is my prayer. One good turn deserves another. I love and care for my wives and I pray that my daughters will find the same love and care in the hands of responsible and caring husbands.”

Read Also: Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko Celebrate Son’s Birthday

Other comments that berated him for not posting his other wives on his page were equally met with clapbacks.