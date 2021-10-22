Nigeria Needs Leader To Stabilise, Restructure Economy, Says Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has challenged the Federal Government to tackle the decay in the power sector, saying Nigeria can no longer afford to be relegated to the backseat in a technology driven world.

He also said that Nigeria needed a leader that would develop the country through restructuring and put the country in the positive corner of global economic of nations.

He stated this at the 70th birthday lecture and public lecture with the theme, ‘Technology: A missing link in Nigeria’s development’ and presentation of a book in honour of Emeritus Chairman of DAAR Communications Plc, Raymond Dokpesi, in Abuja.

Also Read: PDP: No Southern Candidate Can Win 2023 Presidential Election – Dokpesi

Atiku stated that Nigeria needed a leadership that understood technology and was willing to reform the economy through digital innovation.

He stated that beyond having a technology enthusiast as President, the country also needed a leader that would unify, restructure and guarantee the security of its citizens.

Atiku, however, said he was the right man that would give the country what it needed to take the lead in the comity of nations.

“Nigeria needs a leadership that can unify the country, bring stability, restructure the country, reform the economy and bring about cohesion to the nation”, he said.