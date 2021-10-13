Nigeria Needs Patriots And Not Ethnic Crisis Entrepreneurs: Fayemi

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has called on the political class to champion the course of a united Nigeria.

He made this call while speaking on Tuesday in Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

Fayemi, who is also the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, called on the political class “to fashion out a new way of communicating their politics beyond the now obnoxious resort to ethnic jingoism, sectarian and divisive rhetoric”.

He added that Nigeria needs patriots and not ethnic crisis entrepreneurs “who see everything from the prism of ethnic and religious conspiracy”.