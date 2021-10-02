Nigeria Will Surmount Its Present Challenges, Emerge Stronger – Governor Fintiri

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri has expressed that Nigeria will surmount its present challenges and emerge stronger.

Fintiri stated this on Friday while extending his warmest felicitations to Nigerians on the celebration of the nation’s 61st Independence anniversary.

“Today, we celebrate 61 years of nationhood. We celebrate the return of our liberties, the restoration of our dignity, and the democratic resilience we have built over the last 6 decades,” the governor said.

Governor Fintiri while congratulating Nigerians for keeping faith with the nation in its journey to nationhood, commended the resilience of Nigeria’s founding fathers who fought to birth a country that stands tall in the comity of nations.

“We remember them as heroes of our nation, and we do it fully conscious that a nation that does not honour its heroes, will receive no honour amongst nations,” he said.