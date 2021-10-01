Nigeria@61: Let’s Unite For Peaceful Coexistence, Gbajabiamila Tells Nigerians

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has called on Nigerians to be more united for the common purpose of building a country that meets the best expectations of all Nigerians.

Gbajabiamila in a statement on Thursday stated that unity is priceless, urging every Nigerian to drop their sentiments and work together for a better nation.

In a message marking Nigeria’s 61st Independence Anniversary, the Speaker re-echoed the fact that Nigeria is “the only country we can call our own,” noting that, “As far as I am concerned, there is no country on earth like Nigeria, and I know every patriotic Nigerian holds this view.”

He added that Nigerians must all work together to fulfill the dream of a nation of peaceful coexistence and abundant prosperity.

He stated that in the past 61 years, Nigeria has grown and developed beyond imagination, though he recognised the fact that, “we still have significant challenges we must overcome together.”

Speaker Gbajabiamila also emphasized that Nigerian leaders were doing their best to see an end to the challenges facing Nigeria, especially the insecurity across the country.

He noted that such efforts required the support of all citizens, irrespective of political affiliations.