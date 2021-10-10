Nigerian heavyweight boxer Efe Ajagba loses his first professional fight to Frank Sanchez (photos)

Technically superior Cuban, Frank Sanchez defeated Efe Ajagba to hand the Nigerian his first professional career defaet in the early hours of Sunday.

Ajagba lost by unanimous decision of 98-91, 98-91 and 97-92 in an undercard bout with Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in the main event that was tagged the ‘Battle of the Undefeated’.

The 27-year-old Nigerian Olympian could not land a clean right hand punch which he is known for while Sanchez ran riot with steady stiff jabs.

Sanchez remains undefeated with 20 professional wins, 13 coming by Knock Out retaining his WBC Continental Americas heavyweight title and the WBO NABO heavyweight title.

Ajagba tried to get back in the fight in the seventh round by aiming for Sanchez’s body but the Cuban threw a right hand that grazed Ajagba, who slipped to the mat late in the round. While he had his knee down, Sanchez caught him with a left, however, referee Mike Ortega called time to allow Ajagba time to recover but did not dock a point from Sanchez for the accidental foul.

Despite not landing any impactful jabs, Ajagba got through with a right hand late in the ninth round that bounced Sanchez into the ropes in the final seconds.