Nigerian man mourns his fiancé who died 5 weeks to their wedding

Nigerian man, Kadama Birgamus has opened up for the first time since his fiancé, Alice Lyman Blawol’s death.

We had reported that Alice, 29, died on September 26, five weeks to their wedding slated for October 30th in Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa state.

The deceased said to be a nurse, was laid to rest at Damare Cemetary, Yola Town after funeral service at St. James Lutheran Church on Tuesday, September 28.

Taking to Facebook on Sunday, October 3, Birgamus said that he is finding this part of his life’s journey very difficult.

“APPRECIATION. Words cannot convey our appreciation for the support and love that you have shown us at the moment of loss. I appreciate your thoughts, your caring attitude and your support. As you can imagine, I’m finding this part of my life’s journey very difficult but it has been made just a bit easier knowing that you care! *Kadams Birgamus* ( Betrothed Husband)” he wrote.

