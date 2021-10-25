Nigerians React As Cubana Chief Priest Reveals Maria Is Threatening Her Married Lover’s Wife

The call-out of BBNaija Shine Ya Eye former housemate, Maria made by Cubana Chief Priest on Instagram has stirred reactions from netizens.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that Cubana Chief Priest took to his Instagram page to tag Maria’s Instagram account, accusing her of sleeping with his friend, Kelvin and even going as far as threatening her to leave her husband or die.

Reacting to Cubana Chief Priest’s post, @FolaLagos wrote, “This Maria’s matter is cracking me up, because this babe deadass was slut shaming Angel on national tv.”

@UgwunnaEjikem wrote, “One thing I’m almost certain of is that he must have trash talked his wife to Maria, which in turn gave her the audacity to go for the woman. Some men like to do that nonsense, daft ass niggas.”

@MrMekzy_ wrote, “Maria had the guts to call his wife and threaten her because the man must have assassinated and destroyed his wife’s character in maria’s presence a lot.”