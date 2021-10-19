Nigerians React To Tiwa Savage’s Alleged Sextape Video

The alleged sex tape of popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has surfaced on the internet, attracting viral reactions from netizens.

Information Nigeria recalls that the “Somebody’s Son” crooner opened up about the tape in her interview with Angie Martinez on Power 105.1 radio station in New York.

Savage told Martinez that she will not pay the blackmailer for doing something that is natural.

However, the tape which surfaced through a faceless blogger has moved Nigerian social media users to drop their different takes.

@JJscatter wrote, “Tiwa has lost my respect.”

@ebelee_ wrote, “There’s no issue with Tiwa making a sex tape. Maybe you try it… maybe seeing yourself fuck will make you less averse to seeing other people fuck. The issue here is the tape being leaked (without her consent) & it’s not one she needs to be slammed for cause she’s the victim here.”

Read Also: Singer Tiwa Savage Opens Up On Being Blackmailed With Sex Tape

@DrOluwafunmilayo wrote, “Tiwa or not, that video was a huge error in judgment, on the part of that woman. Please hear me out: how are you recording a sex tape that’s only showing your face and private part as a woman – but not the man’s face?But you people will says it’s love. Anyway I wish them well.”

@SomtoSocial wrote, “Whatever Y’all decide that’s your problem. Been a Tiwa fan from Day 1 and she would always be queen. She is not the first to have her sex tape leaked and won’t be the last. Stay Strong Queen T.”