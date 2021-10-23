Nigeria’s fastest growing HMO offers free mammograms to women aged 40 and above

As part of their activities to create awareness about Breast Cancer, Nigeria’s fastest-growing HMO, Leadway Health is giving out 100 free mammograms to women aged 40 and above across the country.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr Tokunbo Alli, Chief Executive Officer, Leadway Health, said, “the knowledge that breast cancer is currently the most prevalent critical illness among women – with 2.26 million cases recorded worldwide in 2020 – is alarming. But we also know that early detection is imperative in the successful treatment of this disease. Hence, we are poised to provide an extensive opportunity to cut the mortality rate among the patients in the future.

“This year’s theme, “Rise”, is a clarion call for all to do more and support as many women as possible, hence the critical driving force for this free screening exercise. As a socially responsible organization, we are primed, proud, and ready to respond to this need for the wellbeing of women in our society.

“It is also important to reiterate that the process and criteria for the screening exercise are free, inclusive and available to women above the age of 40, nationwide. Interested applicants should visit Leadway Health’s Facebook or Instagram page to register or nominate anyone for the free mammogram”, he added. Alternatively, you can also click this link to register or nominate a loved one.

Winners will be announced on Leadway Health’s social media pages on November 1st, 2021 and referred to the test centers closest to their location. Follow Leadway Health’s social media pages for more information.