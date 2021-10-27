Nigeria’s Former Minister, Abba Ruma, Dies In London

A former minister of Agriculture and Water Resources, Dr Abba Sayyadi Ruma, is dead.

It was gathered that Ruma died in a London hospital.

Confirming the demise of Abba Ruma, his uncle and Danwairen Katsina, Alhaji Sada Salisu Ruma, said late Sayyadi had battled diabetes for a long time before he eventually passed away this morning.

Born on March 13, 1962, late Ruma was an influential minister during the administration of late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua.

Aged 59, the late Ruma is survived by two wives and nine children.

Details later…