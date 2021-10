Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro aka Blessing CEO, has tackled the organizers of Big Brother Naija 2021, Season 6, after White Money emerged the winner of the reality TV show on Sunday night, October 3.

According to Blessing, the show was very predictable and the finale had no excitement as everyone could already predict the winner.

She wrote on Instagram;

“Even the winning was so boring ‘No excitement, very predictable, be like script’.

