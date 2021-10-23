No Excuse For Boko Haram War After 10 Years, Says Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has stated that he will stop insurgency and other social vices in the country if elected as president.

The 74-year-old spoke during an interview on ‘Fitilar Siyasa,’ an Hausa current affairs programme on Progress Radio on Friday.

He stated that the spate of kidnappings and banditry in the country was worrisome, adding that criminality would thrive when government showed nonchalant disposition in nipping crime in the bud.

He said, “First of all, I will end Boko Haram because there’s no concrete reason why we are still fighting Boko Haram after 10 years. We had civil war, spent about 30 months and won the battle; why can’t we apply the same for Boko Haram?

“I will make sure Boko Haram becomes history in Nigeria and normalcy will return to the North-East and the nation at large.”