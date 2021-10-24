“No Father Is Better Than Davido,” BBNaija’s Gifty Says

BBNaija See Gobbe 2017 season two former housemate, Gifty Powers, has declared Nigerian singer, Davido the best father ever.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories to rate the Afrobeats singer as the best father because of the way he treats all his children regardless of his relationship with their mothers.

Gifty added that there is no father better than Davido and she respects him for that.

“No papa beta pass Davido. Periodtttttt. No matter what saga it is between him and his relationships, he’s always gonna be there for his kids, come rain come shine. And for that, I respect and love him,” she wrote.

