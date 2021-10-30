No girl genuinely loves a guy that is struggling with his finances — BBNaija’s Sammie

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate, Sammie has sparked a debate on social media after sharing his thought on a very controversial subject pertaining to love and relationships.

The reality star believes that no lady can genuinely love someone who is struggling with his finances.

He made this assertion after a Twitter user identified as @Akeula Trendy on Twitter asked if girls can genuinely love a guy that is broke.

Sammie’s reaction triggered mixed responses from Instagram users after it was re-shared by Instablog9ja and those who disagreed with him alluded that there are some ladies who love a guy regardless of his financial status.

See screenshot below;