No Girl Genuinely Loves A Man Struggling With His Finances – BBNaija’s Sammie

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye former housemate, Sammie, has said that no woman genuinely loves a man who is still struggling with his finances.

The 26-year-old graduate of Guidance and Counseling shared his opinion in a reply to a Twitter user who asked the question.

“Can girls actually genuinely love a guy that’s broke?” the user asked.

“Lol No! Respectfully!” the reality TV star replied.

Information Nigeria recalls that the Big Brother Naija season six ex-housemate lamented how difficult it is for him to adapt to his new celebrity status. Sammie mentioned that he can’t even repeat his clothes anymore.

