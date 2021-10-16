No One Has Monopoly Of Leading Nigeria, Says Tambuwal

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has stated that no one group of people, no matter their religious affiliation or tribe can arrogate the leadership of Nigeria to themselves to the exclusion of other people of the country.

He stated this on Friday when he received the National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev, Ayokunle Samson Olasupo, who paid him a courtesy visit at the Council Chamber of Government House, Sokoto.

According to him, “The leadership of the country is mutually complementary as Nigeria belongs to every Nigerian, and no one will send anyone out of the country, hence the need to remain together for the betterment of the country.

“The kind of leadership the country needs is one that will understand the issues of diversities and is inclusive in its approach to governance, without tribal or religious sentiments.

“Both Islam and Christianity have been coexisting even before the union of the country came into existence. Those who know history said Christianity and Islam belong to the same root. Jerusalem and Damascus are examples of places where the two religions are being practised side by side.”