No Previous Govt Has Surpassed Buhari’s Record In Infrastructural Development: Lai

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari over his commitment to infrastructural development of the country.

He stated that no previous government in the country’s history has surpassed Buhari’s record in infrastructural development.

The minister stated this on Friday, when a received a team from the African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD) and the Africa Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) in Abuja.

Speaking further on the achievements of the present administration, Mohammed stated that significant progress has been recorded in the fight against insurgency.

He also explained that the present administration has succeeded in diversifying the economy by investing in non-oil sectors, including agriculture and the creative industry.

He added that the social investment programmes have also alleviated the suffering of Nigerians.