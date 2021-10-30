North Central Can Produce President, APC National Chair – Al-Makura

Former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al-makura has expressed that the North-Central region can produce the president, as well as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Al-Makura, a national chairmanship aspirant of the party, stated that there was no law forbidding same as it would further strengthen democracy.

The senator representing Nasarawa South said this yesterday in Abuja in a chat with some newsmen.

He expressed that of all the aspirants, none had been lucky like him because he enjoyed the support of his successor, Governor Abdullahi Sule.