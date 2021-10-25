“Now I know the meaning of for better and for worse”- Janemena writes as she shares video from the night her husband proposed to her

Social media influencer and dancer, Janemena, took to her Instastories last night to thank her husband and others for standing by her in these trying times.

Janemena has been enmeshed in a scandal after actress Tonto Dikeh alleged that her ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri, has current and old sex tapes of her.

A voice note of Kpokpogri and Merit Gold talking about his escapades with a certain Jane who is married surfaced online a few weeks ago.

Last night, Janemena took to her Instastories to thank those who stood by her in the face of the scandal. She thanked her husband, Mr. Andre Plies, for holding it down with her and cleaning tears from her eyes.

She also thanked one of her sister in-law, adding that she has the best in-laws ever. She ended by affirming that she is the one and only Mrs Plies.

See her posts below:

