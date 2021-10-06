Obaseki Swears In 11 Commissioners, Two Special Advisers

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has sworn in 11 commissioners and two Special Advisers.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony, Obaseki urged them to imbibe transparency and uphold accountability as organisational performance scorecard has been developed for each ministry.

He charged them to serve the people rather than enriching themselves.

“The scorecard will be deployed in tracking key performance targets and deliverables of each Ministry and reports will be demanded on a quarterly basis.”

“A formal assessment of performance targets and results achieved by each Ministry shall be conducted. These shall form the basis of further review and linkages to other key human resource processes.”

He pointed out that they had no choice but to meet and deliver on the expectations of the people by becoming champions of high performance in execution and results-oriented.

He urged them to embrace the six Pillars of the MEGA Agenda and ensure it constitutes a rallying platform that will industrialise, transform and build the capacity required to take advantage of the state’s natural endowments.