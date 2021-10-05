Okorocha Expresses Worry, Says Killings Must Stop

Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha has expressed displeasure over the continued killings by terrorists and other security challenges facing the country.

He called on the perpetrators to stop and give peace a chance.

He, therefore, charged Nigerians to support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and embrace dialogue in addressing all grievances.

The lawmaker stated that although everyone has enough reasons to demand the breakdown of Nigeria, the only way to actualize the collective dream is to foster peace and unity.

Okorocha, representing Imo West Senatorial District in the National Assembly stated this during one of the activities organized to mark his 59 birthday anniversary with the theme: ‘Rochas @ 59: Peaceful Co-existence’, which ended on Sunday night.

He said, “My heart bleeds with the killing of countless Nigerians; the bloodbath in the country is worrisome but it is not over with Nigeria yet as there are better days are ahead.

“I am dedicating this birthday to a united Nigeria, I beg you to pray and support Buhari’s administration to tackle insecurity and restore peace in Nigeria.

“I plead with the clergymen to use the pulpit to preach for the unity of Nigeria. I have enough reason to want the country to break down but this is a time to work for the peace and unity of our dear country.

“I pray for peace to reign among Nigerians, irrespective of the tribe or religion, it is time to come together to defeat this evil, we must remain together as one indivisible nation to make progress”.