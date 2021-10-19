One Dead, Two Rescued In Ikorodu Building Collapse

One person has been confirmed killed in a building collapse in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

Although three other victims were injured in the incident that occurred on Monday night, emergency responders rescued two persons.

One of the officials at the scene, the Southwest coordinator, NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye told reporters on Tuesday that they received a distress call on Monday night shortly after the building collapsed.

“Immediately the incident occurred, the local residents within the area mobilised themselves to carry out initial rescue activities. Though, fire service and Police responded but were unable to do much due to the unavailability of equipment to lift the rumble on the suspected location of the trapped victims,” the rescue official said.

He said further that the injured persons, have been taken to the General Hospital in Ikorodu for treatment.

Following the incident, occupants of the building were asked to vacate its premises to prevent further loss of life or injury.

However, officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and Red Cross, among others have continued with the rescue operation.

This, according to them, is to ensure nobody else is trapped under the rubble.

The incident comes four months after one person was killed when a building under construction collapsed in the Isawo area of Ikorodu.