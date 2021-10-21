One kobo of my money will never touch the hand of any police officer – Ruggedman

Michael Ugochukwu, the veteran Nigerian rapper, popularly known as Ruggedman, has told Nigerians not to give any money to police officers on the street.

Ruggedman said this while lamenting how police officers maltreat innocent Nigerians.

The 45-year-old rapper vowed that he will never give any policeman one kobo.

He urged Nigerians to update their vehicle documents in order not to have reasons to give policemen money.

On his Instagram page, Ruggedman wrote: “One kobo of my money will never touch the hand of any police officer because of how they have been treating innocent Nigerians over the years.

“Nigerians with cars get your vehicle documents updated, do not give any Nigerian police officer you come across on the street one kobo.”