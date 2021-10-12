Only PDP Can Redeem Nigeria – Senator Moro

A Senator representing Benue South senatorial district, Abba Moro, has opined that only his Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) can redeem Nigeria from its current hardship.

Moro also contended that Nigeria has lost virtually everything under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration. He spoke on Monday at the defection ceremony of some APC stalwarts into the PDP in Vandeikya Local Government Area of Benue. Moro stressed that, “only the PDP would redeem Nigeria in 2023.” Earlier, Governor Samuel Ortom, while receiving the defectors and their leaders, assured them of equal opportunities in the PDP as he expressed hope that the party will takeover leadership of the country in 2023 and restore Nigeria to its lost glorious days. He applauded the defectors: Architect Joseph Kyaagba; Chief Joe Akaakar; ACP John Actsu; and Barrister Michael Gwaza, who led thousands of their supporters to dump the APC for the PDP.

The governor decried the hardship brought to Nigerians by the APC led administration at the center, noting that the party inflicted pain on the citizens such as never experienced since inception of the country.

Also, the Senator representing Benue North East and former Governor of the state, Dr Gabriel Suswam, urged the people of the Vandekiya axis (Jechira) to do away with divisive politics and team up so as to feature credible aspirants for the governorship election in 2023.

Responding, the former Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties, Architect Joseph Kyaagba, who spoke on behalf of the defectors, described the APC as a party that has encouraged bloodshed, saying the road to the party leads to nowhere.

On his part, State Chairman of the PDP, Sir John Ngbede, received the defectors into the party and handed them over to Ortom while party flags were presented to leaders of the defectors drawn from the APC and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).