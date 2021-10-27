oraimo Releases First-Ever Convertible Earbuds

Like the Batmobile (the fictional car driven by the fictional character Batman) and every other amazing object that’s known to be convertible, the oraimo FreePods 3 are super cool. I guess you might be wondering how convertible earbuds are even a thing. But time has proven that oraimo loves to offer the unthinkable. They offered durability at a point when we were plagued with counterfeits and didn’t think we could be served with anything better. And now, they’re offering a new convertible feature that is set to take the already pleasing listening experience on their FreePods to a whole new level of pleasure.

With the launch of the new FreePods 3, oraimo has become the first smart accessory maker to produce a convertible earbud with Bass & Awareness mode.

Two feels in a pod

The FreePods 3 come with two different modes that users can switch to seamlessly. Both modes offer unique experiences that fit perfectly into researched user preferences. Some users, like me, enjoy blocking all of the noise out and travelling into another world when listening to music with their earbuds. Users like us will find the Bass mode to be more Ideal.

The Bass Mode

The Bass Mode keeps out ambient noise and prevents every form of air leakage to boost the bass from any audio output when users listen. This mode has proven to be great for watching movies as it creates a cinematic audio experience that is thoroughly enjoyable. It can also be perfect for meditation exercises as it helps avoid any form of distraction.

For Sound, oraimo has introduced an all-new exclusive sound technology called HavyBass, the oraimo exclusive bass boost system, which will be applied in oraimo audio products.

They have collaborated with world class audio engineers who used to work in Harman Kardon, to deliver the best sound quality. Conscious of the fact that Africans like bass, they have also made the 2baba tuned version great for afrobeat.

The Awareness Mode

If you like to be aware of your environment whilst listening to music on your morning jog routines, you might want to get the oraimo FreePods 3 and have a feel of the Awareness Mode. This mode allows you to adapt to your surroundings without losing the rich quality of the music as it slips into your ears.

oraimo has taken the listening experience to increasingly new heights for its users ever since it launched its smart audio accessory line of products. The brand was the first to launch the TWS feature in the Nigerian market and has not rested on its oars ever since.

oraimo has gained staunchly devoted supporters and advocates over the years because of its indubitable reputation for creating the most reliable smart phone accessories. This is true for all the brand’s line of products. From charging bricks to power banks, charging chords, and down to FreePods.

As a result of this, oraimo has recorded a great number of achievements over the years. Some of her recent awards include the National Award for the Most Outstanding Quality Mobile Electronics Trading & Distribution Company of the Year, Nigeria’s Best World Class Quality Phone Accessories Products Company of the Year 2021, and Africa’s Most Innovative Mobile Product Company in Support of Fintech Services Brand of the Year 2021.

In addition to these awards, the brand currently has over 100million users in over 50 countries. Showing the level of trust that she has been able to garner across regions due to its replication of quality service in all of those places.

oraimo continues to solve the problem of access to durable smart accessories for users in Nigeria and beyond, through its e-commerce store www.ng.oraimo.com. Several consumers are also enjoying added value from its warranty services provided in partnership with Carlcare. oraimo has also introduced a new technology for its power series AniFast technology. AniFast is oraimo’s exclusive smart-charging technology.

As oraimo continues to push its excellent service delivery beyond the envelope, it’s customers will only continue to enjoy smart accessories delivered at best.