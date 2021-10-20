Ortom: Insecurity Caused By Unchecked Movement Of Foreign Fulani Into Nigeria

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has expressed that the invasion of communities by foreign Fulani natives is the cause of insecurity in the country.

Ortom spoke on Wednesday in Makurdi, the state capital, when he received a delegation of traditional rulers from Nasarawa state.

According to a statement by Nathaniel Ikyur, chief press secretary to the governor, the delegation was led by Shehu Chindo, Emir of Keffi.

The traditional council visited the state to condole with the Benue government over the “hunting expedition” embarked upon by Elias Ikoyi Obekpa, ruler of Idoma nation.

While receiving them, Ortom said the Tiv, Fulani, and other Nigerians had lived together peacefully until foreign Fulani people were allowed to move into the country “unchecked”.

He said their movement into the country without due checks is the cause of the current violence being witnessed in the country.

On ranching, Ortom explained that the law is a win-win for herders and farmers as it prohibits open grazing and cattle rustling.