Ortom’s Chief Of Staff, 4 Commissioners Resign

Chief of Staff to the Benue State Governor, Pastor Terwase Orbunde and four commissioners have tendered their resignation letters to enable them face their 2023 political ambitions.

The commissioners include; Information, Culture and Tourism, Mrs Ngunan Addingi; Environment and Water Resources, Engr Dondo Ahire; Education, Professor Dennis Ityavyar and that of Youth and Sports, Comrade Ojemba Ojotu.

While the former Chief of staff, Orbunde, former Environment commissioner and the former Education commissioner are eyeing the seat of their principal in the coming election, Addingi who exited the information and her counterpart in youth and sports, Ojotu are warming up for House of Representatives in their various localities.

The former appointees confirmed their resignation separately to newsmen in Makurdi.