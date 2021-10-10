Osinbajo: Defunding Gas Projects Will Hurt Developing Countries

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed that any attempt to limit gas development projects in the bid to achieve Net-Zero Emissions will suffocate the economic plans and development of developing countries like Nigeria.

The Vice President stated this on Friday during different meetings at the High-Level United Nations event on the Energy Transition plan in Africa with special focus on Nigeria, holding in London, the United Kingdom (UK).

Osinbajo, in a statement issued Saturday by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, stated that Nigeria is already making efforts to use large shares of clean energy sources in its commitment to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

He, however, said the international community needed to understand that the plan to defund gas projects in the run-up to the global Net-Zero emissions target would be unhelpful to developing countries like Nigeria.