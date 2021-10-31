Osinbajo: I’m Completely Convinced That Nigeria Has A Bright Future

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has expressed that he is “completely convinced” that the country has a bright future.

Osinbajo spoke on Saturday at the annual thanksgiving service of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), which held in Jos, the Plateau capital.

Speaking on the importance of speaking positively, Osinbajo said “despite everything we are seeing, the spirit of God is hovering over the face of this nation”.

He urged Christians to continue to trust in God that despite the complexities of the country’s challenges, Nigeria will emerge victorious.

“Every believer is an anointed priest of God. So, unlike any other gathering, those of us who are here are led not by the flesh but by the spirit of God. We rely on the inherent, infallible, word of God — not speculations, not rumours,” he said.

“Indeed, for us, the foundation of truth for us is the word of God. This is why I’m completely convinced that the future of our nation is very bright, very bright indeed. Things are going the way God operates. Our God is a God of complex situations. He steps in when things get complicated. He’s not a man whose options are limited. He has no limits, no boundaries.”