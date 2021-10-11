Osinbajo: No Region Better Off On Its Own — We’re Strong As One Nation

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has expressed that Nigeria is better off as one nation, as regions in the country won’t be in positions of advantage if they decide to stand on their own.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by Laolu Akande, his spokesman, Osinbajo said this during an interactive session with officials of Nigeria’s high commission in the United Kingdom.

Osinbajo stated that Nigeria has better chances in the international community as one nation.

He also expressed optimism that the challenges affecting the country can be overcome.

“Anybody who looks at how Nigeria operates will recognise that we are better off in this system, and that is the truth,” he said.

“Yorubas are not better off on their own; Igbos are not better off on their own; the North is not better off on its own. We are better off as one nation; that is why we are strong and that is why we can face the world.

“I think we are in the very best position to solve the problems that face us today. Security challenges that we have didn’t show up in one day, but it is the government, the people, the men and women that will handle them.

“We happen to be that government, and I am very convinced that we are entirely capable of handling it. I think we are in the best possible position to solve these problems.”