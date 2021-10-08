Over 2.5 Million Registered Voters Eligible For Anambra Election, Says INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that over 2.5 million registered voters are eligible to participate in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this during an emergency meeting of political parties at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, on Friday.

He stated that a total of 138,802 citizens registered to vote during the first quarter of the agency’s Continuous Voter Registration exercise which commenced in June.

However, it was discovered that 62,698 people who are already registered voters, had applied again.

“The number of valid registrants in Anambra State at the end of the First Quarter of the CVR exercise on 5th September 2021 is 77,475,” Professor Yakubu said.

“This figure has been added to the existing register of 2,447,996 eligible voters used for the 2019 General Election. Accordingly, the number of registered voters in Anambra State now stands at 2,525,471. We shall provide a detailed breakdown of the figure for public information in the days ahead.”