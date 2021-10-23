Oyo Prison Attack Exposed Nigeria’s Poor Security – Gani Adams

Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams has condemned Saturday’s attack on the Oyo town correctional facility, describing the invasion as a national embarrassment.

Speaking through his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Kehinde Aderemi, Adams stated that the invasion of Oyo town prison has exposed the poor security situation in the country.

He noted that Oyo state has never experienced such jailbreak in a very long time.

He also stated that the same situation also played out in Kabba, Kogi state, adding, “Oyo town has never recorded such incident in its long history. It is unfortunate that insecurity has triggered various types of menace across the country.

Also Read: Hundreds Of Inmates Escape As Gunmen Break Into Oyo Prison

Adams, however, blamed the Oyo state security service for its failure to beef up the security in the prison.

He said, “Following the attack on the Abuja- bound train, and the Oyo prison attack, it is certainly no doubt that the bandits are playing out a script that will later engulf the entire nation.

“It is indeed very ridiculous to hear such unsavoury news coming from the ancient town. However, I want to express my concern to Kabiesi, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi and the Oyo state government.

“I am also using this opportunity to urge the Inspector General of Police to look into the security situation in Oyo and address the problem in the most professional manner. Oyo state is very sensitive to the southwest and we cannot continue to live in fears.”