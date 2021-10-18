Pandora Leak: I Am Yet To Receive Invitation From EFCC – Obi

Forrmer Anambra Governor, Peter Obi has stated that he has not received any invitation from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC in connection with the Pandora paper leak.

He also denied having reacted to an invitation from the EFCC to him.

He stated that what is being circulated on different social media platforms was not from him.

Obi said he only read letters circulating on the internet, just like everyone else.

The former governor, in a press release by his media Office, Valentine Obienyem, said a reaction which quoted him as requesting the EFCC to make their investigations public, among other remarks did not emanate from him.

He said: “Obi is yet to receive the letter from the EFCC, which he read on social media like others.

“From what is circulating, the letter appears to have been sent to an office he is no longer part of and is yet to reach him.”

The statement assured that Obi, being a law-abiding Nigerian, would honour all legitimate invitations from government agencies at all times.