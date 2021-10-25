Paul Okoye publicizes Cubana Chief Priest’s phone numbers as he continues to defend Maria

Paul Okoye, CEO of Upfront & Personal, has publicized Cubana Chief Priest’s phone numbers.

Paul had spoken out to condemn Cubana Chief Priest after the latter accused Big Brother Naija star Maria Chike Benjamin of snatching his sister’s husband.

Paul O warned that Chief Priest should get his facts right before accusing someone on social media.

But Chief Priest continued to accuse Maria and even released incriminating screenshots, with Maria’s phone number visible.

Paul then hit back by releasing Cubana Chief Priest’s phone numbers and asking people to call him for N10 million giveaway.

Paul O’s company used to manage Maria after she emerged from the BBNaija house.

