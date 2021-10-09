PDP, APC Have Led Nigeria Astray For 21 Years – Attairu Jega

Former Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Attahiru Jega, has stated that the two major political parties in the country have led Nigeria astray in the last 21 years of democratic governance.

He stated this while speaking at the maiden inaugural lecture of Kwaravisioners Network for Rural Development, in Ilorin the Kwara State capital, on Saturday.

Professor Jega advocated the creation of new special vehicles to free Nigeria from its present strangulation.

Speaking on the theme: “Politics, Governance and Leadership Recruitment in 21st Century Democracy” Professor Jega, who described Nigeria as a failing state, urged Nigerians to work hard to change our ways for the country to move forward.

“From the local, state and federal government levels, we have clueless leadership because of the way they got into power,” he declared.

He warned that Nigeria may run aground if the needful is not done at the right time.