PDP Governors Hold Closed-Door Meeting With Mimiko In Ondo

Four serving Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors are currently meeting behind closed doors with the former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko.

The governors are Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto.

Later today, Mimiko is expected to address journalists on his next political move concerning the decision on if he will be rejoining the PDP along with his associates and supporters.

Other politicians present for the meeting include, the immediate past Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi; former member of House of Reps., Joseph Akinlaja; Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Jumoke Akindele; former governorship aspirant Banji Okunomo, former Chief Judge of Ondo State, Olasehinde Kumuyi; Chief of Staff to Mimiko, Kola Ademujimi, and others.