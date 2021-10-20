“People Are Feeding On Her Mistake,” Singer Rudeboy Weighs In On Tiwa Savage’s Alleged Sex Tape

Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, alias Rudeboy has slammed people who have been reposting and sharing Tiwa Savage’s alleged leaked sex tape.

The former Psquare member wrote on his Instagram Story that some people are feeding on other people’s mistakes and are using this opportunity to make the sex tape of the “Somebody’s Son” crooner a trending discussion.

Rudeboy went on to describe them as fools.

In his words:

“Some people just feeding on other people’s mistake. Everybody now na blogger. When your own cast, hope you can discuss it and post it with your full chest. Fools,” the “Reason With Me” crooner wrote.