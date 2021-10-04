People Must Be Mobilised To Take Charge Of Their Political Destiny – Falana

Popular human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has stated that if Nigeria is to forge ahead in the right direction, then the citizens must be mobilised to take charge of their political destiny.

Falana, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, stated that Nigeria has refused to get it right by adopting policies that maintain structures mounted by the British colonialists.

“For the majority of our people, 1960 provided an opportunity to start all over again but, unfortunately, the nationalist politicians who took over the reins of power from the British colonial regime did not decolonise the country and the psyche of our people.

“And all of them retained the colonial structures. The laws and ordinances were simply changed to an Act of Parliament. The institutions were left intact,” the senior advocate stated.