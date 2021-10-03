Pere Evicted From BBNaija Shine Ya Eye House

Pere has become the second runner-up of the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye House.

The 36-year-old former US military personnel cum Nollywood actor made it to the top three of the season alongside Liquorose and White Money.

Pere got on stage and told Ebuka Obi-Uchendu that he loves Maria as a person.

Pere further said that he loves his girlfriend so much.

The Warri-born reality TV star also talked about his aspirations outside the house.

Pere said that he would focus on Nollywood and build his career as an actor in the industry. He also said that he would go into music because he can’t let his good voice go to waste.