Planning An Igbo Burial Is The Most Stressful Thing Ever – Actress Mary Lazarus

Popular Nollywood actress, Mary Lazarus, has shared her opinion of Igbo burials.

According to the film star, planning an Igbo burial is the most stressful thing ever.

The actress and filmmaker shared her frustration during the burial of her mother on her Instagram Story.

In her words:

“Planning an Igbo burial is the most stressful thing ever. People that were not part of your life demanding for things they can’t afford, looking for ways to milk you dry. Imagine after doing mumsy’s service of songs in Lagos, they told us we must repeat it in the village. In this order, service of songs, wake keep, burial day, Thanksgiving and people must chop on each of these four days o.”

