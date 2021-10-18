“Please, stop calling me to threaten me because of my affiliation with your ‘fave’ – Angel fumes

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye star Angel Ian in the news again and this time has stated that she has been receiving death threats because of her relationship status.

She stated this in a lengthy Twitter thread on Saturday, where she stated that she was being threatened because of her affiliation with an ex-housemate.

The 21-year-old writer gave a stern warning to the critics, stating that they should desist from calling her henceforth.

Angel tweeted, “I’m not a messy person at all, especially in real life. I like my space and I like to avoid confrontation but this is me putting it out there that I’ve been getting death threats from ‘no caller IDs’ regarding my ‘relationship status’.

“I’ve stated time and time again that I am single and frankly I promise I will not be chasing anything that will take away my peace.

“Please, stop calling me to threaten me because of my affiliation with your ‘fave’. I am single. Thank you.

“I would also like to state that you can not dictate who I choose to be friends with, I have no intention of stealing your fave from whoever.

“Please, leave me out of whatever enmity is trying to form. I am only focused on my brand.

“I’m too content within myself to be out here dragging anyone’s man. All I’ve ever needed is myself and I can do very well by myself. Thank you.”

This comes a day Angel was reportedly hospitalised days after the conclusion of the show.

