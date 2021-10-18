Police Arrest Suspect For Murdering 50-Year-Old Man Over Sex

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 25-year-old man, Bisi Omoniyi for murder.

The suspect was nabbed on October 15 after allegedly killing a 50-year-old man over a woman he purportedly wanted to pass the night with.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi who confirmed the incident via a statement issued on Sunday, said the arrest followed a distress call received at the Owode Egbado Divisional Police Headquarters.

According to him, the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Olabisi Elebute quickly mobilised the patrol team to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

Efforts made to resuscitate the victim proved abortive as the police say he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty when rushed to the hospital.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, Akinyemi Wahab Alani a.k.a Ajiolopon was with his woman friend one Kafayat Sakariyau in her room apartment at Ajilete purposely to pass the night with her when the suspect, who also intended to pass the night with the same Kafayat came knocking but was denied entry,” the statement read.

“The suspect who came from Ibasa area of Okeodan forced his way into the woman’s room and met the deceased in a position the suspect described as unacceptable to him.

“Consequently, a fight ensued between them and the suspect picked a cutlass in the room and macheted the victim to death.”

Police spokesman explained that the corpse of the deceased has been deposited at the General Hospital mortuary for autopsy, adding that the woman in question has since fled the crime scene.

On his part, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.