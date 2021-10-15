Preach Against Corruption, Bawa Urges Religious Leaders

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa has called on religious leaders to preach on the ills of corruption.

He made the call at the public presentation of “Project Eat- Halal and Sermon Guide for Imam/Scholars,” organised by the Just Foundation in Guzape, Abuja on Friday.

He was represented by the Head of Creative Communications Unit of the Commission, Deputy Commander of the EFCC, Nwayinma Okeanu.

The anti-graft boss said, “We need to teach our people in the mosques, in the churches the ills of corruption in our society, how it has affected us. I do not read the Qur’an, but I am sure it speaks against corruption, and so does the Bible.

“A lot of people think that the EFCC is only about arrest and prosecution, but I want to stand here to tell all of us that the EFCC is working very much in line with what project EAT-HALAL is all about”.