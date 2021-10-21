“Prepare Yourself Before Inviting A Girl On A Date,” Singer Orezi Tells Men

Popular Nigerian musician, Orezi, has advised Nigerian men to be ready and prepared to spend a lot of money if they invite a lady out on a date.

According to the singer, a man does not have to spend more than his budget when out on a date with a lady if he has prepared well and done his research ahead of time.

“As a guy, if you invite girl on a date, just be ready. Be very ready, so you won’t embarrass yourself and the girl. Do a research of the place you want to take her to,” the singer wrote on his Instagram Stories.

