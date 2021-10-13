Rapper Offset Gifts Cardi B A House For Her 29th Birthday

Popular American rapper, Offset, has surprised his wife, Cardi B with a house in the Dominican Republic for her 29th birthday.

The mother of two took to her Instagram page to appreciate Offset for his gift, thanking him further for working with her dad to gift her the property investment.

“For a hot minute now I’ve been telling Set that I really want to invest in short term home rental properties in the DR and other Caribbean countries (since people vacation all year around in those locations), but I felt like he didn’t agree with me and would rather put money into other investments.

Well, I was wrong. I just can’t believe this! This was sooo amazing to me. For one, I’m so happy that you were actually really listening to me and not just smiling and nodding your head so I could stop talkin to you about it.

Two, you don’t think my investment ideas are wack and three, I love that you asked my dad to work with you on this. You and my dad are the most important men in my life and it makes me so happy that you guys are close and have your own bond and relationship.I ♥️♥️ you so much and I can’t wait for this hangover to go away so I can show you my full appreciation 😈😈,” the “WAP” rapper wrote.