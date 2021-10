Actress Regina Daniels is gushing over her husband and former lawmaker, Ned Nwoko on social media.

The mother of one who shared a screenshot of a chat between her and Ned on Snapchat, noted that he is giving her butterflies and she couldn’t help but post it.

In the chat, the couple talked about Nwoko’s flight and he thanked her for making it possible for him to meet up. They also expressed their love for each other.

See the chat below: