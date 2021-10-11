Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko Celebrate Son’s Birthday

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, has visited Israel on pilgrimage with her son, Prince Munir and her husband, Ned Nwoko.

The former child star cum movie star and fashion entrepreneur took to her Instagram page on Monday to share pictures from the pilgrimage vacation.

“Hubby decided to make this birthday trip a religious history tutorial. Away from everyone just us three ❤️❤️ and I must confess I love every bit of it…..from the calmness of the environment, to a very beautiful weather, And the historical background of the Arab Israeli crisis. But more importantly the biblical importance of river Jordan and place where Jesus Christ was baptised were also so surreal 🥰🥰 @princenednwoko @princemunirnwoko,” she captioned the post.

